BJP passes resolution lauding PM Modi for farm laws, COVID-19 management

New Delhi [India], February 21 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in its office-bearer meeting on Sunday passed a resolution thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the three agriculture laws, COVID-19 management and stand taken by the government amid the India and China stand-off.In the meeting held at the NDMC convention center, here, the party also appreciated the Modi government's response to the India-China stand-off and steps taken to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, making India self-reliant.Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the meeting of BJP national office-bearers, State general secretaries organisation, State presidents, in charge and co-Incharge of states here at NDMC convention center. The meeting was chaired by party president JP Nadda.The meeting, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi, started with leaders paying tributes to those who lost their lives due to the coronavirus pandemic.According to sources, Prime Minister Modi asked BJP supporters and leaders to put their full force on the ground rather than sitting in their respective offices. He also spoke about farm laws and the upcoming Assembly elections in West Bengal and other states, sources said."After the Prime Minister's address, discussions were held over upcoming Assembly elections in states, Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan, and farm laws. The state-based group meetings and future events will be discussed and announced," said BJP National General Secretary Arun Singh during a press conference after the meeting.BJP vice president Raman Singh said that the upcoming elections in West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Puducherry were discussed in the meeting."The functionaries expressed confidence that BJP will win the election in West Bengal. We are also going to win the polls in Assam. Political resolution was passed in the meeting in which party welcomed the steps taken by Narendra Modi Government during COVID pandemic and later step taken for Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan," he said."BJP also welcomed Modi government for three farm laws. This (farmers' protest) is politically influenced. Farmers of the country are happy with the laws. The laws are being welcomed in different parts of the country. I think there is a conspiracy by Congress and Left parties to keep this agitation alive," he added.Mentioning the India-China stand-off, Singh said that a resolution was passed appreciating the Modi government's response and stand taken by the government amid the stand-off. (ANI)