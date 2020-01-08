BJP planning mega outreach to connect with Delhi voters

By Pragya Kaushika

New Delhi [India], Jan 8 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party, including party national president Amit Shah will reach out to grassroots to seek votes in the ensuing Delhi Assembly polls scheduled next month.

Sources in the party stated as part of a strategy the BJP would organise neighbourhood meetings with lay people across all 70 Assembly segments to create public awareness regarding the party's stand on various issues.

BJP leaders, including various central ministers, chief ministers and other senior leaders would be deployed for these neighbourhood meetings across the city.BJP leaders have also been asked to shortlist influential community leaders who can also be called upon during these campaign meets, sources said."There would small gatherings at various points where senior leaders would interact with people and will put forth the party's stand on various issues in front of them. We believe that this would help us reach out to the floating votes as well," stated a senior party leader.These meetings would be apart from the mega rallies that are being planned to be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah in the national capital.Several BJP leaders and its chief ministers from various states, with a community-specific appeal, would be deployed in areas where the population of these communities is residing in a bid to their garner votes for the party.In Delhi, the BJP is in a direct fight with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and it hopes to make gains in the forthcoming polls.Polling on 70 Assembly constituencies will be held on February 8 and the counting of votes will take place on February 11. (ANI)