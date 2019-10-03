BJP plans blitzkrieg,14 union ministers roped in for Haryana polls.

New Delhi [India], Oct 3 (ANI): Beginning Thursday, the Bharatiya Janata Party is planning an unprecedented campaign blitzkrieg by roping in top 14 Union Ministers in an effort to secure the Haryana Assembly polls.

Union Ministers Smriti Irani, Harsh Vardhan, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat are set to address multiple rallies over the course of next two days in Haryana, according to top party sources.

The other ministers including General VK Singh, Pralhad Patel, Hardeep Singh Puri, Dr Jitendra Singh, Sanjeev Balyan, RK Singh, Kailash Chaudhary, Purushottam Rupala and Ratan Lal Karatia will also be holding rallies in the days ahead in Haryana.The voters of the state will witness multiple rallies and public meetings by these BJP leaders, who are scheduled to visit various parts of the state seeking votes for the saffron party.The move comes after the BJP Chief Amit Shah set a target of 75 plus in a bid to win the second successive term under the leadership of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, in the 90 member state assembly.In a show of strength designed to convince voters to choose the Modi model yet again, star campaigners like Meenakshi Lekhi, Sambit Patra, Vijay Goel and Syed Shahnawaz Hussain have also been roped in to address rallies in various parts of the state.While the list of Haryana has been prepared, a similar list of star campaigners for Maharashtra, which goes to polls simultaneously with it is still under preparation, sources added.Close to 100 odd meetings and public rallies of these campaigners will take place over a period of two days.Party sources stated that other senior ministers, star campaigners, and chief ministers from BJP ruled states are also likely to visit the state for campaigning over the next few days.Polling in Haryana is scheduled to take place on October 21, while counting is scheduled for October 24. The party is hoping that it would gain majorly in the forthcoming assembly polls and massively improve upon its 2014 tally in which it had secured 49 seats.The party was able to secure all 10 Lok Sabha seats in the recent 2019 general elections. (ANI)