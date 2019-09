The party leaders have been asked to make the campaign a big success.

"The BJP workers in all the districts will take out rallies ringing bells, blowing conchs and playing cymbal (manjeera) to point out the Congress government's failures," said BJP state chief Rakesh Singh.

State party chief Singh, former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Leader of Opposition Gopal Bhargava, MP Pragya Thakur, Sampatiya Uike and several others will be leading the campaign.