BJP plans to move court for Mukul Roy's disqualification

Addressing the media after the meeting, Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari said: "The Speaker had called me as a petitioner against Mukul Roy to enforce the anti-defection law. He has called us on July 30 for the next hearing. We will move Calcutta High Court demanding for implementation of the anti-defection law here.

Kolkata, July 16 (IANS) Displeased with the "brief" hearing at the West Bengal Assembly by Speaker Biman Banerjee on Friday, the BJP is thinking of moving the court on demand for disqualification of Mukul Roy as legislator under the anti-defection law.

"No law of the land is followed in Bengal. There is audio and video evidence, Twitter posts as well as statements made by people which prove that anti-defection law is applicable against Roy. Despite that, he was made chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC). The Speaker is not following established laws. We are planning to move the court."

Though the Speaker was reluctant to speak on the issue, sources in the Assembly said that he asked for some more time because he will have to gather some more information on the matter.

Mukul Roy, who rejoined Trinamool Congress after winning the Assembly polls from Krishnanagar North assembly constituency on BJP ticket, was made the PAC chairman. BJP has been continuously demanding his disqualification for defection.

The ruling Trinamool Congress has yet to react on the issue.

--IANS

saibal/vd