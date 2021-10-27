BJP President JP Nadda forms 3-member committee to visit Odisha, file report on teacher's alleged murder

The committee includes MP (Lok Sabha) Sunita Duggal, BJP Women Wing President Vanathi Srinivasan and Rupra Mitra, an MLA.The committee will visit the place of the incident and after interacting with locals submit a detailed report of the incident to Nadda.On October 8, a partially burnt body of 24-year old Mamita Meher was found by the Odisha police from a dug-up pit near a sports stadium in Kalahandi.The teacher, who lived in Turikela tehsil in the Balangir district and taught in school in the Mahalinga area of the district, had gone missing.Gobind Sahu was arrested last week on charges of allegedly killing Mamita Meher, and was sent to judicial custody at the end of his five-day police remand on Monday.On Saturday, The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Mahila Morcha demanded the sacking of the Odisha Home Minister Dibya Shankar Mishra over the teacher's alleged murder in Odisha's Kalahandi district.A press statement issued by BJP's women's wing read, "A dastardly killing of a 24-year-old woman, who was serving as a teacher at a private school in Mahaling in Kalahandi district of Odisha has now come to the fore. The role of Odisha's Home Minister Capt. Dibyashankar Mishra in shielding and protecting the murder accused in this case has also come to light."It further said, "While strongly condemning this heinous crime against women perpetrated by the Sunshine English Medium School's owner, identified by the Odisha Police as Govind Sahu, the BJP Mahila Morcha demands that Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik uphold the dignity of the office of the Home Minister and immediately sack Capt. Dibyashankar Mishra without any delay."On the basis of a complaint from the woman's family, Sunshine English Medium School's owner was arrested after an FIR was registered by the Odisha Police after the family reported her missing."In a blemish to the Odisha government, the accused person, Gobind Sahu, is said to have later fled from police custody and was later tracked and taken into custody. Before that, on October 19th, the Odisha police have recovered a half-burnt body from a dug-up pit near a sports stadium in the town," read the statement.The BJP Mahila Morcha alleged that Gobind Sahu has a record of running a sex racket and has been accused of luring girl students from his school into the flesh trade, promising good marks in their exams.The murdered woman's family has raised serious charges against the Minister and his alleged involvement in the sex racket run from the school premises by the accused person in this case, said the statement. (ANI)