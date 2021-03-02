BJP President JP Nadda offers prayers at Jaipur's Kali Bari temple

By Nadda-Kali-Bari-Temple

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], March 2 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Jagat Prakash Nadda on Tuesday offered prayers at Kali Bari temple in Jaipur.



"I seek blessings from Goddess Kali at this Jaipur's famous Kali Bari temple. I hope Goddess Kali spreads happiness, peace and prosperity in all our lives," said JP Nadda in a tweet.

The BJP Chief offered prayers for a couple of minutes at the temple.

Nadda on Tuesday advised party officials to strengthen the cadre and do self-analysis. Addressing the 'State Executive Meeting' at Birla Auditorium, Jaipur, Nadda asked the officials to complete the formation of booth committees by September 24.

"A lot of people among us have stopped self-analysis. This reduces our productivity. You all need to start doing self-analysis. You need to analyse -- what you are giving to the party, how much contribution are you making to the party, at what level are you accepted in the party," he said.

"The formation of our booth committees should be completed by 25th September, that is, Deendayal Upadhyay ji's birth anniversary. There should not be any booth where our booth committee is not formed and every booth should have women, youth, Dalit brothers, people from backward caste in our committees," he added.

Nadda asked the party officials to ensure BJP's victory in Rajasthan in the next Assembly polls. (ANI)