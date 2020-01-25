BJP President meets senior leader Murli Manohar Joshi in Delhi

New Delhi [India], Jan 25 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda here on Saturday met senior party leader Murli Manohar Joshi at the latter's residence.

Nadda on Thursday had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that under his guidance he intends to take the party's ideology to every household across the country.



Nadda was unanimously elected national president of the party at the culmination of the party's organisational poll process on Monday.

A former Himachal Pradesh minister, Nadda has the organizational experience and became party's working president in June 2019 after the ruling party swept the Lok Sabha elections.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman met Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu in the national capital. (ANI)

