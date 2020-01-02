BJP President to address pro-CAA rally in Goa on Friday

Panaji, Jan 2 (IANS) Goa will host its first major pro-Citizenship (Amendment) Act rally in Panaji on Friday, which will be addressed by the Bharatiya Janata Party working president J.P. Nadda, state BJP president Vinay Tendulkar said on Thursday.

"Over 25,000 party workers are expected to participate in the rally which will be held in Panaji and addressed by our party's working president J.P. Nadda," Tendulkar told reporters.

Tendulkar also said that the Congress was trying to misguide people over the CAA issue. "The CAA is not meant to tamper with anybody's existing citizenship," he said.

A Rajya Sabha MP, Tendulkar also said that the process for election of a new party state unit president was currently under way, and who would be formally appointed next week. maya/bc