BJP President to review Jan Ashirwad Yatra schedules of ministers from UP, Delhi today

New Delhi [India], August 11 (ANI): With cabinet ministers set to go on the Jan Ashirwad Yatra soon, BJP president JP Nadda is scheduled to meet the lawmakers from Uttar Pradesh and Delhi on Wednesday.



Talking about the Yatra, Organisation Minister of Telangana G Parmendra Reddy, informed that during the Yatra, ministers will take multiple stops and stay at party workers' homes.

"Ministers have been asked to educate people about the work done by the government. They have been asked to interact will all sections of society and connect them with the government's schemes," he stated.

Earlier, on Tuesday Nadda had met the ministers from southern and northeastern states and reviewed their yatra schedules.

Prior to that, while chairing the last Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) parliamentary party meeting of the current Monsoon Session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the newly-inducted cabinet ministers would go for the Jan Ashirwad Yatra from August 16 and the remaining union cabinet ministers would do it on August 19.

The Yatra, which is slated to be held between August 16 to 20, is aimed at seeking blessings of the people by the 43 new ministers.

Also, four of the new ministers are from poll-bound Uttar Pradesh.

The yatra will seek to inform people about the achievements of BJP-led central government in internal, external, economic, social, health spheres and programmes aimed at boosting employment through its focus on self-reliance. This would also be done through banners, hoardings and advertisements.

The sources had earlier said the party has suggested appointing co-charges, in-charge for media, vehicles, welcome programmes and also several 'pramuks' including for food, publicity, media and social media.

The party has asked the organizers to take care of all COVID-19 related norms including social distancing.

The yatras will cover a distance of 300-400 km in three days and pass through three-four Lok Sabha constituencies and four-five districts.

The starting point of the yatras will be close to airports or railway stations for smooth and timely commencement. However, the new ministers from Uttar Pradesh are likely to start the yatra in cars from Delhi. (ANI)

