BJP promises 50 lakh new employment opportunities, home delivery of ration in manifesto for Tamil Nadu polls

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 22 (ANI): The BJP on Monday released its manifesto for the assembly polls in Tamil Nadu and promised to create 50 lakh new employment opportunities, provide fishermen assistance of Rs 6000 per year and a separate budget for agriculture.



The manifesto, released by Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari and VK Singh, said all essential commodities that are distributed through the Tamil Nadu Public Distribution System will be delivered to homes directly for all electronic-ration cardholders.

It said total prohibition will be implemented in the state and sand mining will be banned for five years.

The manifesto also promised revival of the legislative council, free two-wheeler driving licence to women between 18 and 23 years and free tablets to 8th and 9th grade students.

The party said Chennai Corporation will be divided into 3 municipal corporations like Delhi.

The BJP promised to make Tamil Nadu "number one" state in South India in ease of doing business.

The party said government multi-speciality hospitals will be established at all district headquarters in the state and treatment will be provided free of cost.

The party said that the administration of Hindu temples will be handed over to a separate board comprising Hindu scholars and saints.

"Twelve lakh acres of Panchami land will be recovered and handed over back to Scheduled Caste people of Tamil Nadu. A separate budget for Agriculture."

"Fifty lakh new employment opportunities will be created. Total prohibition will be implemented in the state. Sand mining will be banned for 5 years to prevent the erosion of river beds and improve the groundwater table. During this time, the import of sand for construction will be allowed," the manifesto said.

"Legislative Council will be revived again in Tamil Nadu to allow experts from various fields to debate and participate in the legislative process.

Under Jal Jeevan Mission, pure drinking water through pipelines will be provided free of cost to every household in the state within 2022.

Gadkari expressed confidence that NDA will get the majority in Tamil Nadu.

"We will have a new government and Tamil Nadu will be developed as a progressive state," he said.

Tamil Nadu will go to the polls on April 6 and the counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

