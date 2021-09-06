BJP protests across Andhra Pradesh against ban on Ganesh pandals, immersion processions

The BJP leaders expressed their ire at the detention of party leaders including state BJP president Somu Veerraju at Kurnool on Sunday evening. They accused the state government of discrimination.BJP leader Vamaraju Satyamurty and Paturi Nagabhushanam said the state government had allowed other religions to celebrate in a big manner."YS Rajasekhar Reddy's death anniversary was observed with huge congregations. Swearing-in ceremonies of chairmen of various corporations are held with huge public gatherings. But the state government is not allowing Ganesh pandals or immersion processions. It is a clear cut case of discrimination against Hindus," the BJP leaders alleged.The BJP leaders appealed to the officials to allow Ganesh Pandals with limited people."When Muslims are allowed to observe Muharram with a limited number of people, why cannot the same be done for Ganesh pandals?" Andhra Pradesh BJP asked the state government.YSR Congress-led Andhra Pradesh government has decided not to allow Ganesh pandals and immersion processions this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.Ganesh Chaturthi, a 10-day festival that starts on the fourth day of the Hindu lunisolar calendar month Bhadrapada, will start on September 10 this year. (ANI)