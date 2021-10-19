BJP protests at Jantar Mantar over Bangladesh violence incident, demands safety of Hindus

New Delhi [India], October 19 (ANI): After Hindus were attacked in Bangladesh during Durga Puja, 'Bengali Hindu Samiti Bachao' staged a protest at Jantar Mantar on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) National Vice President Dilip Ghosh.



BJP's National Executive Member Anirban Ganguly and other leaders also participated in the protest today.

Ghosh said, "BJP wants Hindus to be safe in Bangladesh and they should not be attacked again and again to live with dignity."

He further called the incident in Bangladesh as 'painful' and said people across the world are condemning the violence against Hindus.

"We want the security of Hindus. We want the Bangladesh government to take measures for the security and safety of Hindus and ensure this type of incident should not happen in future," the party Vice President added.

Ghosh said that the government of India is talking with the Bangladesh government over the issue. "We are in touch with the Bangladesh government over the issue and have given a memorandum to them," Ghosh said.

Recently a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) delegation met the Deputy High Commissioner of Bangladesh in Kolkata over the incident where an ISKCON temple in Noakhali, Bangladesh was vandalised and a devotee was killed by a mob.

The BJP delegation was led by the Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Legislative Assembly Suvendu Adhikari.

BJP also held processions in several districts in West Bengal marking the protest against attacks on Hindu temples and minorities in Bangladesh.

A mob attacked an ISKCON temple in Bangladesh's Noakhali district on Friday in which a devotee was allegedly killed.

Meanwhile, expressing shock over the recent series of violent attacks at Hindu minority in Bangladesh, the ISKCON called upon the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina government to take swift action to bring an end to the violence and demanded that perpetrators of the attacks should be brought to justice.

In an official statement issued on Sunday (local time), the worldwide International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) said multiple temples, homes, shops and individuals were attacked across several districts of the country and several innocent members of the Hindu minority were killed.A series of attacks on minority religious places in Bangladesh took place in the last few days during the Durga Puja celebrations. (ANI)

