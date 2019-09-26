BJP Purvanchal Morcha protest outside Kejriwal residence over NRC statement on Manoj Tiwari

New Delhi [India], Sept 26 (ANI): BJP Purvanchal Morcha on Thursday gathered outside Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence in large numbers to protest against his statement against BJP leader Manoj Tiwari.

The protesters raised slogans against the Delhi Chief Minister while waving BJP flags and placards.



BJP State Vice President Abhay Prabhat and one of the protestants told ANI, "We want to ask Kejriwal that is 'Purvanchal' community a 'Rohingya' community which has come from Bangladesh? Kejriwal's comment shows his mentality towards the people of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. In the coming election, the entire Purvanchal community will show his status in society. "

On September 25, Kejriwal said that Tiwari will be the first one to leave the city if National Register of Citizens (NRC) is implemented in Delhi.

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari had earlier demanded that a National Register of Citizens (NRC) is needed in Delhi as illegal immigrants who have settled here are 'dangerous and the demand will be part of the party's election manifesto for the Assembly polls next year.

The NRC has been developed with the aim of segregating Indian citizens from illegal migrants. (ANI)

