BJP puts to rest speculation in UP, Yogi to stay

New Delhi [India], June 11 (ANI): After an exhaustive two-day exercise, involving a series of meetings of top central Bharatiya Janata Party leadership with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, party sources stated that all speculation of a rift in the higher ranks of the party has been put to rest.



Sources in the party stated that the party has sent out a clear signal that there are no differences amongst the top leadership with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP Chief JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah meeting and reviewing various UP related issues with state Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Senior party leaders also stated that these meetings have also sent a strong message to any dissenting voices about Yogi's position.

"The meetings have everything to do with strategising on how to win the crucial state along with sending message to the state leadership that Yogi will remain face in upcoming Assembly elections," said a senior party leader.

Top BJP leadership, including Prime minister Narendra Modi, party chief JP Nadda, home minister Amit Shah met Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath over a period of two days in the national capital.

Sources stated that the meetings aim at depicting confidence in Yogi.

Sources also informed that the discussions centred around Centre's schemes implementations to have maximum beneficiaries, political and caste equations in the Assembly polls.

With Yogi meeting Prime minister Modi, BJP chief Nadda and Union Minister Amit Shah, roadmap leading to the Assembly elections is being finetuned, sources added.

During the PM-CM meet, senior party leaders said, that schemes that can be implemented in UP ahead of Assembly elections to increase the number of beneficiaries have been discussed.

Sources informed that during the meetings Yogi also brought in details of the works done by his government during the COVID pandemic in the wake of criticism of his government's handling of the situation.

The party is now understood to be working in unison to emerge victorious in the state again. .

UP Assembly is going to the polls in 2022. The state polls will be the biggest litmus test of the BJP ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. UP has 403 Assembly constituencies and 80 Lok Sabha constituencies, the highest amongst all states. (ANI)