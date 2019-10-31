BJP questions Rahul Gandhi's frequent foreign trips

New Delhi, Oct 31 (IANS) The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) has once again targeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, raising questions on his frequent foreign trips.

BJP spokesperson G. V. L. Narasimha Rao, at a press conference in Delhi, asked why Rahul Gandhi has not made the details of his foreign trips public. He questioned why Rahul wants to keep the details of such trips under wraps.

"Rahul has visited abroad 16 times since 2014, out of which there are nine occasions of which there are no details. He has visited abroad more number of times than his constituency. That is why people of Amethi rejected him," said Rao.

As per rules, it is mandatory for every Member of Parliament to make the details of his/her foreign trips public. The Minister of Parliamentary Affairs in July 2019 had communicated to all the MPs asking them to provide details of their foreign trips, said the BJP spokesperson. Rajya Sabha MP, taking a dig at Rahul, said a public figure should not hide anything, why is such secrecy. hindi-adr/skp/