BJP raising NRC issue in Delhi to divert attention: AAP

The AAP also slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the increasing incidents of crime in the city, saaying this is owing to the police being under the Central government.

Athe crime is increasing day by day and this is making Delhi unsafe for the common people and this raises the question what is the reason behind the increasing number of crimes in the city.A

"We demand a white paper on the registered cases this year and want to know why the criminals are not being arrested yet," AAP Delhi Convenor and state Cabinet Minister Gopal Rai told mediapersons here.

He said that if the BJP is unable to explain the reasons for the increasing crime in the capital and the police inaction, "then the AAP will hold a 'Pol Kholo Abhiyan' (Exposure Campaign) to expose the BJP."

Rai said that as per Delhi Police records till September this year, there were 2,12,773 registered incidents of crime in the city

"According to the data this year in Delhi 1,609 rape cases were registered and murder cases were 373.

"Only in September, 40 murder, 35 attempts to murder, 130 robberies, 420 snatchings, 160 rape cases, 200 molestation cases, 450 kidnapping cases, 200 burglaries, 150 house thefts and 3,400 motor vehicle thefts were registered," he said.

The BJP has converted Delhi into a "jangal raaj" (lawless) city, he said.

"Earlier, people used to say that 'jangal raaj' is dominant in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, but now, due to the miserable failure of the BJP, 'jangal raaj' has become predominant in Delhi," he added.

Rai also said that in the past few days, BJP leaders have been giving random statements on the increasing crime situation and they are trying to hide the reality from the people.

"In Delhi, only two works are under the purview of the BJP. One is sanitation, which comes under the MCDs, and the second one is law and order, which comes directly under the Union Home Ministry led by Amit Shah," he said Rai.

He noted that when Prime Minister Narendra Modi's niece fell victim to snatching in the capital, the whole police department became hyperactive and solved the case within 24 hours.

"But what is the condition of the registered cases? Why are the police not working on those cases to arrest the criminal?" the Delhi Minister asked.

Instead of tackling the crime situation, the BJP is talking about bringing a NRC for Delhi, Rai said.

"I want to challenge the Centre to reveal how many Bangladeshis or Pakistan terrorists are involved in these cases, and why they are not arrested yet. The main reason behind such increasing crime is corruption, which is present within the police system from bottom to top, and therefore, the BJP is bringing the NRC issue to divert the attention," he added.