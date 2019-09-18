BJP Rajya Sabha MP flays law & order situation in Gujarat

In a series of tweet, Nathwani said the police has failed to control anti-social elements from roaming around freely.

"How law & order in Gujarat, particularly in #Sardarnagar #Ahmedabad has deteriorated is evident from a recent incident! #NareshSharma, an innocent businessman, a senior VHP worker & my close friend was attacked," Nathwani tweeted.

He further said that his close friend Sharma was attacked by anti-social elements when he went to collect the payment from a customer in Sardarnagar area in Ahmedabad.

"He was thrashed with sticks, kicks & punches, liquor was poured in his mouth forcefully, his money & other belongings snatched from him. @pkumarias @GujHFWDept," the BJP MP tweeted. "His car was smashed to create a scene of drunken driving & accident. The police action was not as swift, prompt and helpful to the victim as it should have been; though FIR got lodged. @dgpgujarat, @CMOGuj, @vijayrupanibjp, @Nitinbhai_Patel," he further said. Nathwani, who is also Vice President of Gujarat Cricket Association, said his friend is out of ICU, asking the police to take quick action and book the culprits. "Now since the victim is out of ICU, police is expected to take quick action and book the culprits. Will the police gear up to curb bootlegging and goondaism in Sardarnagar, Ahmedabad?" he tweeted.