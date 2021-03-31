BJP reached out to every household seeking votes in 2nd phase of Assam polls

Polling will be held on 39 seats in the second phase of Assam assembly elections on April 1.

New Delhi, March 31 (IANS) From strengthening booth management to knocking on every door in each constituency: these are just some of the steps taken by the BJP in its bid to win the maximum number of seats in the second phase of the Assam Assembly polls to be held on Thursday.

In the last assembly election in Assam, the BJP had won 22 out of 39 seats in the areas where voting will be held in the second phase.

Talking about the party strategy, a senior BJP leader said the focus is on booth management, reaching out to every voter explaining the development carried out by the Narendra Modi government at the Centre and the Sarbanand Sonawal government in state.

"Several rounds of booth level meetings have been held by senior leaders including those from other parts of the country," he said.

The BJP has formed committees at almost all the polling stations and appointed 'panna pramukh' (in-charge for one page of voter list).

"We have structured organisation at booth and Shakti Kendra (cluster of booth). Panna Pramukhs also worked minutely to ensure victory of our candidates. Tomorrow they will ensure that maximum number of people come out to use their franchise," a BJP leader said.

Another leader said that booth workers have reached out to every household with the developmental agenda of the BJP under Prime Minister Modi.

"We are telling about the infrastructure projected executed, strengthening of health and education infrastructure, works done to empower women and others welfare initiatives," he said.

During the campaign, the BJP has organised a huge number of small corner meetings in Assam's constituencies.

For instance, in the Nalbari Assembly constituency, the BJP held more than 100 small corner meetings."We organised about 180 small and corner meeting in the Nalbari to reach voters across the constituency," Manish Singh a party leader from Delhi who in Nalbari, said.

Singh claimed getting huge support from women voters. "Lots of women are voluntarily coming in support of the BJP as they feel that the Modi government is committed to their welfare," he said.

Another BJP leader said that similarly large number of small or corner meetings have been held in all the constituencies going for polls in second phase in Assam.

Polling for second phase of Assam assembly polls will be held in Barak Valley, the three hill districts of East Karbi Anglong, West Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao, central Assam's Hojai, Nagaon and Morigaon districts and some parts of lower Assam.

Confident of doing well, a senior saffron party leader said that the BJP is not facing any challenge from the Congress-led alliance in the region and will improve its tally by winning the maximum seats in the second phase.

--IANS

ssb/ash