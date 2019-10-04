BJP releases 4th list of candidates for Maharashtra polls

Of the seven names, one of the most prominent candidate is Rohini Khadse, the daughter of senior BJP leader Eknath Khadse. She would be contesting from her father's constituency Muktainagar.

The list also includes candidates for the Katol, Tumsar, Nashik East, Borivali, Ghatkopar East and Colaba Assembly seats.

The party has fielded Charan Singh Thakur for Katol, Pradeep Padole for Tumsar, Rahul Dhikale for Nashik East, Sunil Rane for Borivali, Parag Shah for Ghatkopar East and Rahul Narvekar for Colaba assembly seat.

Friday is the final day to file nominations to contest the Maharashtra assembly polls. Candidates on a total of 150 seats have been announced. Assembly elections in Maharashtra will be held on October 21 and the results will be declared on October 24.