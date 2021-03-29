BJP releases candidates' list for April 17 Assembly bye-polls

New Delhi [India], March 29 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday finalised the names of candidates for upcoming Maharashtra, Uttarakhand, and Gujurat Assembly bye-polls.



Samadhan Mahadev Uthadev will be BJP's candidate for Maharashtra's Pandharpur (252) Assembly seat.

The party has named Nimishaben Manharsinh Suthar as its Gujurat's Morwa Hadaf (ST) (125) Assembly seat.

Mahesh Jeena will be in the fray from Uttarakhand's Salt (49) Assembly constituency.

The Election Commission (EC) had announced that bypolls to two Lok Sabha seats and 14 Assembly constituencies across the country would be held on April 17.

The two Parliamentary constituencies -- Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh and Belgaum in Karnataka -- would go to the polls on the same day as Morva Hadaf in Gujarat, Madhupur in Jharkhand, Basavakalyan and Maski in Karnataka, Damoh in Madhya Pradesh, Pandharpur in Maharashtra, Serchhip in Mizoram, Noksen in Nagaland, Pipili in Odisha, Sahara, Sujangarh and Rajsamand in Rajasthan, Nagarjuna Sagar in Telangana and Salt in Uttarakhand. Votes for the by-elections would be counted on May 2.

