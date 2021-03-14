BJP releases final list of 17 candidates for Assam polls

New Delhi, March 14 (IANS) The BJP on Sunday announced its final list of 17 candidates for the Assam Assembly polls.

The BJP is contesting on 92 of the state's 126 seats, while alliance partner AGP is contesting 26 seats and the United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) eight seats.

The BJP's list include name of state minister Chandramohan Patowary from Dharmapur, while two women -- Suman Haripriya from Hajo and Hasinara Khatun from Baghbar -- also figure.