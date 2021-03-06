BJP releases first list of 57 candidates for WB assembly polls

New Delhi [India], March 6 (ANI): Ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday released its first list of 57 candidates for the polls and announced that party leader Suvendu Adhikari shall be contesting the elections from the Nandigram constituency.



This was announced by BJP General Secretary Arun Singh at a press conference here today. He also announced that the Baghmundi seat has been allotted to the Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) Party to contest the upcoming polls.

The announcement of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari contesting from Nandigram comes a day after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced that she will be contesting the upcoming state assembly elections from the same constituency.

Suvendu Adhikari is the current MLA from Nandigram. Adhikari, once a close aide of Banerjee and TMC leader has now switched to BJP in December, last year.

"BJP's Central Election Committee has approved the names of candidates on 57 seats for West Bengal Assembly elections," said Singh addressing the press conference.

West Bengal Assembly elections will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes in the state will take place on May 2. (ANI)

