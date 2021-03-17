BJP releases list of remaining 4 candidates for Kerala Polls

New Delhi [India], March 17 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party ( BJP) on Wednesday released the second list with four candidates for the upcoming Kerala assembly elections with Sobha Surendran fielded from the Kazhakoottam constituency.



In Kazhakoottam Sobha Surendran is pitched against Kadakampally Surendran, who is the minister of Devasom on Pinarayi Vijayan cabinet and against SS Lal, a new face from Congress who was heading the Professionals' Congress in Kerala.

A triangular fight is on cards in Kazhakoottam, as it is a constituency where V Muraleedharan, now a Union Minister of State finished second in the last assembly polls.

As Sabarimala women's entry issue is back on fore in assembly polls, BJP by fielding Sobha Surendran hoping to wrest the seat from CPI(M), as Kadakampally Surendran was Devasom Minister in charge of Sabarimala, when the incident happened in 2018.

Other candidates BJP announced are Mukundan Palliyara fielded from Mananthavady and Bitty Sudheer from the Karunagappally constituency.

M. Sunil will contest the polls from the Kollam constituency.

The BJP on Sunday had announced their first list of candidates for the upcoming assembly election in Kerala with the party contesting in 115 seats and the rest of 25 seats left for allies.

State BJP chief K Surendran will contest from two constituencies - from Manjeshwar in Kasaragod and Konni in Pathanamthitta

Metroman E Sreedharan, who recently joined the BJP, has been fielded in Palakkad. Former state president Kummanam Rajasekharan is contesting from Nemom.

Actor Suresh Gopi is contesting from Thrissur. Former vice-chancellor of Calicut University Abdul Salam is fielded in Tirur.

Former DGP Jacob Thomas is contesting from Irinjalakuda and KJ Alphons from Kanjirappally assembly seat.

The election for 140-member Kerala Assembly in 14 districts will be held in a single phase on April 6. The counting of votes will be held on May 2. (ANI)







