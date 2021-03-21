BJP releases poll manifesto for Bengal, calls it 'Sankalp Patra' for Sonar Bangla

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 21 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the BJP poll manifesto for the West Bengal Assembly elections, which he unveiled on Sunday, is the "Sankalp Patra for a Sonar Bangla".



Speaking at the event, Shah said, "We have decided to call our manifesto a 'Sankalp Patra'. It is not just a manifesto but a resolution letter for West Bengal by the country's largest party. We will create a Sonar Bangla."

West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh, party's national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, Union Minister Debasree Choudhuri and party MP Nisith Pramanik were present at the event held at Eastern Zonal Cultural Centre in Salt Lake, Kolkata.

Elections to the 294-member state Assembly will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)