BJP resolved Bodoland issue, brought peace to Assam, says Nadda

Guwahati (Assam) [India], April 3 (ANI): BJP president JP Nadda on Saturday said his party's government at the centre and in Assam resolved the Bodoland issue and brought peace to the state.



Speaking to ANI, Nadda said, "The Bodoland agitation was going on for 50 years. Thousands of people and security persons were killed but no one was listening. It was Prime Minister Narendra Modi's political will, Amit Shah's strategy, and Sonowal implemented it in letter and spirit that the Bodoland territorial region issue was resolved and aspirations of the people of the land were accommodated and the identity of Assam was saved."

He said that people who were armed were brought back into the mainstream by BJP and around 3000 people surrendered.

"The surrendered people were given Rs 4 lakh and Rs 6000 per month for their rehabilitation for three years. Rs 1500 crore have to be spent on Bodoland re-settlement and we are going to spend on the development of their territorial region. The borders which were disturbed were strengthened," he said.

Nadda exuded confidence that the people had voted for BJP in the first two phases of polling in Assam and would support the party in the next phase too, and bring it back to power in the state.

"In the election, we are talking about development, protection of culture and security in Assam which were in danger. After the Bodoland agreement, Assam became peaceful. Similarly, borders that were tense and were open were closed so the Assam has become strong and people got security," he added.

The second phase of Assembly polls was held in 39 constituencies across 13 districts of Assam on Thursday.

Polling for the third and last phase will be held on April 6 and the counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

