BJP retains 3 seats, Congress loses one in Assam bypolls

Guwahati, Oct 24 (IANS) The BJP has retained three of the four Assembly seats in Assam, bypolls to which were held on October 21 while the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) won the fourth seat which was held by the Congress earlier.

While the BJP candidates won Ratabari, Rangapara and Sonari Assembly seats, the AIUDF led by perfume trader Moulana Badruddin Ajmal won the Jania seat in minority-dominated Barpeta district.

BJP's Bijoy Malakar defeated his nearest Congress rival Keshab Prasad Rajak in Ratabari constituency in Barak Valley. Malakar polled over 60 per cent votes while Rajak could poll little over 38 per cent votes.

In Rangapara, BJP's Rajen Borthakur polled over 66 per cent votes drubbing his nearest Congress candidate Kartik Kurmi. Similarly BJP's Nabanita Handique defeated Congress candidate in Sonari by polling over 54 per cent votes. In Jania, AIUDF's Rafiqul Islam polled over 54 per cent votes while Congress candidate Shamsul Haque could poll only a little over 30 per cent votes. BJP's Towfiqur Rahman polled only 10 per cent of votes. The by-elections to the four Assembly constituencies was necessitated after three BJP MLAs, Kripanath Mallah (Ratabari), Pallab Lochan Das (Rangapara) and Topon Kumar Gogoi (Sonari) were elected to the Lok Sabha. Congress' sitting MLA from Jania Abdul Khaleq also got elected to the Lok Sabha earlier this year, necessitating a by-election in the constituency. ah/kr