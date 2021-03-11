BJP ropes in 'Super 22' for first two phases of WB elections

New Delhi [India], March 11 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has deployed additional 22 leaders from different parts of the country to work at the grass-root level for the first two phases of the elections in West Bengal.



According to sources, these super 22 leaders have been added to the grass-root level team, which is already working on the ground to make sure that the sentiment of people for the BJP are converted into votes and voters should reach the polling booths without fear.

According to sources, recently, Union Minister Amit Shah met these 22 leaders which included Nitin Navin, Arvind Limbawali, Radha Mohan Singh, Pravesh Verma, Ramesh Bidhuri, Vinod Tawde, Sankar Choudhary, Vinay Sahastrabuddhe, Nishikant Dubey, Mangal Pandey and Pradeep Singh Vaghela.

Apart from a team of seven union ministers, additionally, two union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and RK Singh have also been deployed in the state.

The election campaign is in full swing in West Bengal. Top leaders of BJP and other parties are visiting the state for the campaign.

The BJP has released the list of 60 candidates for the first two phases of the elections.

West Bengal elections will be held in eight phases from March 27 to April 29, the Election Commission announced on Friday, making it the longest ever polls in the state, seemingly over concerns of violence voiced loudest by the BJP. The result will be declared on May 2. (ANI)