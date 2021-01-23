BJP, RSS 'destroying' democracy: Raj CM Gehlot

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 23 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot has said that the BJP-RSS combine is "destroying" Indian democracy through wrong policies and administrative measures.

Gehlot came down heavily against the central agencies and added that these agencies are dancing to the tune of their political masters. He also said that BJP is the Congress' main opponent across the country and added that the BJP's plank of "Congress-mukt Bharat" has to be opposed at any cost.

He said that the BJP and RSS are trying to unseat opposition state governments and added that by this method they are trying to "destroy" Indian democracy and the spirit of freedom.

He said the poll alliance in West Bengal between the Congress and CPM was for opposing the BJP in that state. However he said that the political conditions in Kerala and West Bengal are entirely different and hence in Kerala, the Congress is fighting the CPM.

Gehlot also expressed hope that in Kerala the Congress-led UDF will come back to power.

Speaking on the occasion, AICC general secretary (Organisation) K.C. Venugopal said that the Congress will field candidates on the basis of merit in the Kerala Assembly election and added that there will not be any compromise on the same.

He also said that winning is the main and only criteria and personal likes and dislikes do not matter in the crucial election.

Congress' Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala said that the 'Iswarya Kerala Yatra' will be inaugurated at Kasargod on January 31 by former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy. The yatra will traverse through all districts of the state and will conclude at Thiruvananthapuram on February 22. Members of Parliament will be in charge of each district leg of the yatra.

Chennithala also said that the seat-sharing discussions with coalition partners including Muslim League and Kerala Congress have already commenced. He said that the discussions will not be spoken about in the open and added that the Congress will maintain a veil of secrecy on this.

--IANS

aal/kr