BJP-RSS make people fight against each other just like Britishers used to do: Rahul

Nuh (Haryana) [India], Oct 14 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday alleged the BJP and the RSS divide the people and make them fight against each other as the Britishers used to do.

"Diverse people live together in India. Congress is the party for all and our work is to unite people. BJP and RSS are doing what the Britishers used to do. Divisive politics and make people fight with each other," said Gandhi at a poll rally here.

He also alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the "loudspeaker" of Ambani and Adani."If they (BJP) are true nationalists, then why are you selling PSUs to your rich friends? Narendra Modi and (Manohar Lal) Khattar are taking away your money and giving it to their 15 rich friends ... Narendra Modi is the loudspeaker of Ambani, Adani as he only talks about them all day," said Gandhi.He also advocated for the NYAY scheme and said the Congress knows how to kick start the economy."To jump-start economy, you need to put money in pockets of the poor and farmers. That is why we proposed the NYAY scheme," he added.Gandhi also attacked the Centre over unemployment and the country's economic condition."The government took out the money from the common man's pockets and handed it over to Ambani and Adani. Both Modi and Khattar are working for businessmen and keep deviating your focus from the real issues," he said.In 2014, the BJP government came to power winning 47 seats out of a total of 90 in the Haryana Assembly elections, while the Congress was reduced to just 15 seats.Polling in the state will be held on October 21. The counting of votes will take place on October 24. (ANI)