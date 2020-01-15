BJP-RSS want to shut down JNU, says CPI leader D Raja

New Delhi [India], Jan 15 (ANI): BJP and RSS want to shut down Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and are hence targeting it, said CPI leader D Raja here on Wednesday.

"BJP-RSS together are targeting JNU and want that it should be shut down. The BJP leaders including Subramanian Swamy have termed JNU anti-national. These leaders pose a threat to reason and rationality. The people must understand their design," said D Raja.



Violence broke out at the JNU campus on January 5, where a masked mob attacked the teachers and students of the university. Several students and teachers, including JNU Students' Union president Aishe Ghosh, were injured in the attack.

Delhi Police on Monday questioned JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh, Pankaj Mishra and Waskar Vijay in connection with the violence on the varsity campus, and recorded their statements. (ANI)

