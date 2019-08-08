BJP-ruled states asked to pass resolution thanking Modi, Shah for repealing Art 370

New Delhi [India], Aug 8 (ANI): Buoyed by the scrapping of Article 370 and making Jammu and Kashmir a Union Territory governed directly by the central dispensation, the central unit of BJP has asked all BJP-led state governments and local bodies governed by it to pass a resolution thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The duo is believed to be the main architect of the Jammu and Kashmir (Reorganisation) Bill, 2019, which reorganized it into two UTs-Jammu and Kashmir with legislative Assembly and Ladakh without it.The scrapping of Article 370 was among the major poll promises of the BJP.Sources in the party said that communication regarding the passage of a resolution has been sent to all state units asking them to celebrate the abrogation of Article 370 which does away with the special status to Jammu and Kashmir."A copy of this resolution to be sent to PMO and to the BJP central office," stated the communication sent to the state units.However, as per the order, the local bodies that will pass the resolution are required to send it to the state BJP unit.Moreover, the state units have been asked to conduct press conferences in every district 'within 2-3 days' explaining the repealing of article 370 and expressing gratitude towards Prime Minister Modi, Home Minister Shah and central dispensation.Besides, programs should be planned in every Mandal discussing how Modi and Shah fulfilled the dreams of the party's founder Syama Prasad Mukherjee."Our leader Dr. Mukherjee sacrificed his life, years ago to get Article 370 removed. His dream has become a reality today. This is indeed a historic decision. We have been asked to felicitate the central leaders in particular, "said the source.Repealing Article 370 was a long-pending manifesto promise of the BJP and was cleared in a historic decision by Parliament in its recently concluded budget session.(ANI)