BJP-ruled states to implement scheme for children orphaned due to COVID-19 on NDA govt anniversary

New Delhi [India], May 22 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party president JP Nadda on Saturday wrote to all party-ruled states regarding a scheme for the welfare of children who have been orphaned due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



The scheme will be implemented on May 30, the day NDA government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi completes seven years in office.

The party chief has asked all BJP ruled states to prepare draft for welfare policy at the earliest for children who have lost their parents to COVID-19 based on "situation, needs and tradition" of their states.

He said that no events will be held to mark seven years of NDA government keeping in view the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the country.

"This type of pandemic hasn't been witnessed in a century. Not only India but the whole world has been impacted. This pandemic has taken away many of loved ones from us and left deep wounds on the country and the society. Unfortunately, the tragedy is so big that there are several children who lost both their parents. We all feel the pain in their lives . We have to think of their future and take concrete steps. To stand with them for their future and to provide them all support is also our social responsibility," he said.

The BJP chief said the guidelines of comprehensive scheme concerning such children and their families will be soon disseminated.

"This scheme will be implemented in BJP ruled states on May 30, the day NDA government completes its 7 years in office," he said.

Nadda said the BJP family will devote the day marking seven years of completion of NDA government to service of people as part of "seva hi sangathan hai" mantra.

The party, he said, will organise service programmes in different parts of the country to show gratitude to people for giving an opportunity to serve them for seven years.

"To show our gratitude, various service programmes will be organised in different parts of the country. In this pandemic, our service effort lessens difficulties of people, strengthens the battle against COVID, this is our aim and determination."

"I am confident that due to our collective efforts, we will be able to get out of the COVID-19 crisis," he said.

Nadda said that the in the difficult time, the party-led government is fulfilling its responsibilities keeping in mind the interests of people. (ANI)

