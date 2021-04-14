BJP running govt after declaring Constitution as its 1st book: G Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 14 (ANI): Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy, after paying his tributes to BR Ambedkar on his 130th birth anniversary on Wednesday, said Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is running its government by officially announcing the Constitution of India as its first book.



"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we are able to implement and follow the Constitution of India that has been designed by Dr BR Ambedkar, right from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, by introducing 'One Nation, One Constitution'," Reddy told media.

He further slammed the Congress, saying the party has not made any efforts to implement the Indian Constitution in Jammu and Kashmir.

"All five places related to Ambedkar have been turned as 'Panch-Theerth' under the leadership of PM Modi," the Minister further said.

He further said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, during the Telangana agitation, had promised to make a backward class candidate as the CM but has failed to keep his promise.

"When CM KCR compared the CM's post as the slipper of his left foot, he insulted the Constitution of India and also Ambedkar. The people of Telangana must put an end to both Kalvakuntla and Owaisi family politics and must bring the rule of Constitution in the state," Reddy further said.

Born on April 14, 1891, Babasaheb Ambedkar was an Indian jurist, economist, politician and social reformer who campaigned against social discrimination towards the untouchables (Dalits) and supported the rights of women and workers. He died on December 6, 1956.

In 1990, Ambedkar was conferred with the Bharat Ratna. (ANI)

