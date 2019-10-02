BJP's 2nd list for Maharashtra, Haryana assembly polls out

In Haryana, Sudhir Singla will be fighting from Gurugram, whereas Nirmal Chaudhury will be fighting from Ganaur. Sonali Phogat has been fielded from Adampur. Four sitting MLAs are dropped in this second list that takes the tally of total of dropped sitting MLAs to 11, including two ministers in the state's Manohar Lal Khattar government, as the BJP has gone for fresh faces this time.

In Maharashtra, one prominent name is Namita Mundada who is being fielded by the saffron party from Kaij, a reserved seat. Mundada recently resigned from the Sharad Pawar-led NCP and joined the BJP in Beed district in the presence of BJP's Lok Sabha member Pritam Munde and state minister Pankaja Munde.

Earlier, the BJP released 125 names for Maharashtra on Tuesday and 78 names for Haryana on Monday. Polling for the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly and the 90-member Haryana Assembly will be held on October 21 and the result will be declared on October 24.