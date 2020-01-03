BJP's Ashish Shelar requests CM Uddhav Thackeray to ban Congress Seva Dal booklet on Savarkar

New Delhi [India], Jan 3 (ANI): Requesting Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to ban the Congress Seva Dal booklet on Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, BJP leader Ashish Shelar on Friday said it contains shocking lies about the late leader.

"CM Sir, if freedom fighter Savarkar falls under the limits of your 'Maharashtra Dharma' then immediately ban the booklet by Congress which defames Savarkar. Let the Marathi pride be visible! We condemn attacks by Congress on the symbols of patriotism. We all are Savarkar," he tweeted.



"Congress booklet contains shocking lies about Savarkar," the leader said in another tweet.

On Thursday a booklet was distributed during the 10-day camp of Congress Seva Dal, which claimed that Savarkar had "physical relationship" with Mahatma Gandhi's assassin, Nathuram Godse.

Congress Seva Dal chief Lalji Desai had said that the writer has written the booklet on the basis of evidence.

The booklet, titled 'Veer Savarkar Kitne Veer?', claiming to be quoting from page 423 of the 'Freedom at Midnight' book written by Larry Collins and Dominique Lapierre, states that Godse had a homosexual relationship with his "political guru" Savarkar before the former turned celibate.

The booklet also claims that Savarkar encouraged his followers to rape women from minority communities, and pelted stones at mosques when he was 12 years old.

BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma has also accused the Congress of defaming patriots. (ANI)

"Congress booklet contains shocking lies about Savarkar," the leader said in another tweet.On Thursday a booklet was distributed during the 10-day camp of Congress Seva Dal, which claimed that Savarkar had "physical relationship" with Mahatma Gandhi's assassin, Nathuram Godse.Congress Seva Dal chief Lalji Desai had said that the writer has written the booklet on the basis of evidence.The booklet, titled 'Veer Savarkar Kitne Veer?', claiming to be quoting from page 423 of the 'Freedom at Midnight' book written by Larry Collins and Dominique Lapierre, states that Godse had a homosexual relationship with his "political guru" Savarkar before the former turned celibate.The booklet also claims that Savarkar encouraged his followers to rape women from minority communities, and pelted stones at mosques when he was 12 years old.BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma has also accused the Congress of defaming patriots. (ANI)