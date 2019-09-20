BJP's countdown in Uttar Pradesh has begun, says AkhileshYadav

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 20 (ANI): Targeting the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath led Uttar Pradesh government on the completion of two-and-half years, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday said that the reverse countdown for the BJP government in the state has begun.

"The countdown for Uttar Pradesh government has begun. We will walk on the path of great leaders like Dr BR Ambedkar and Ram Manohar Lohia to fulfil their dreams and will form a strong government in the state in 2022 assembly elections," Yadav said addressing a press conference here.The former chief minister also welcomed several new members into the party and said that the party is open to accepting anyone in its fold given that they share the same ideology."Poor people are being humiliated in the state. The direction in which the UP government is headed is not right. People from all different religion live in harmony in this country and this is our uniqueness. This uniqueness needs to be upheld," Yadav said.In a veiled attack, the SP chief also accused the BJP of orchestrating the cases against party leader Azam Khan, against whom over 80 FIRs are registered in the state."Why were these people (complainants) silent for years and are only coming out now? These people were called into offices and told to file a complaint against Azam Khan. He is being targeted because he made schools and universities to educate children in the state," Yadav added. (ANI)