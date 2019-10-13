BJP's Gandhi Sankalp Yatra to cover 6,500 km in Bengal

The yatra was aimed at spreading Gandhi's philosophy and ideals to villages and other remote parts of Bengal, said state BJP president Dilip Ghosh.

As per instructions from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the party MPS would walk 150 km in their respective constituencies. "We will try to cover as many villages as possible and hold meetings every evening," Ghosh said.

All 18 BJP members of the Lok Sabha from Bengal, besides some Rajya Sabha MPs, elected Assembly and panchayat members would participate in the yatra, which would also highlight the NDA government's Swachh Bharat campaign.

The rallyists will also campaign against wastage of water and call upon people not to use plastics.