BJP's general secretary-organisation Ram Lal appointed Akhil Bharatiya Sah Sampark Pramukh of RSS

New Delhi [India], July 13 (ANI) In a significant move, BJP General Secretary (Organisation) Ram Lal was on Saturday shifted back to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and appointed its Akhil Bharatiya Sah Sampark Pramukh.



V Satish is likely to replace him, sources said.

Ram Lal has been the longest serving General Secretary (Organisation) in the BJP. He had replaced Sanjay Joshi.

"Ram Lalji has been appointed Akhil Bharatiya Sah Sampark Pramukh," Arun Kumar, RSS' Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh, told ANI.

Asked about Ram Lal's replacement, he said that it was the prerogative of the BJP. "They will decide," he said. (ANI)

