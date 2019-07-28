BJP's J-K Core Group meeting scheduled for July 30

New Delhi [India], July 28 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir BJP Core Group meeting will be held on July 30 in New Delhi, according to party sources.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president and Union Home Minister Amit Shah and national working president JP Nadda will also be present in the meeting.



BJP leaders from Jammu and Kashmir will also be present in the meeting scheduled for Tuesday.

The BJP's parliamentary party meeting is also scheduled to be held on the same date.

In the last parliamentary party meeting held on July 23, 'Jal Shakti' had emerged as the main topic of discussion when the new Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat presented the roadmap of his ministry. (ANI)

