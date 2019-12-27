BJP's Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi slams Opposition for supporting anti-CAA protests

New Delhi [India], Dec 27 (ANI): Union Minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Friday slammed Opposition for taking part in the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests and "manipulating" the issue.

Speaking to ANI, Naqvi said, "Congress has become a synonym of political hypocrisy. They find issues on a daily basis. They work with a negative mentality, which not at all in favour of the country. Their main job is to manipulate people."



The Union Minister also slammed All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi for targeting Army Chief General Bipin Rawat over his yesterday's remarks on CAA protests and said, "Protest and anarchy should not be mixed. He has his own understanding of the issue."

Army Chief Bipin Rawat came under criticism from the opposition for his statement that leaders should not lead masses including students to commit arson and violence. The Army Chief made the remarks addressing an event in the national capital on Thursday.

The opposition alleged that the comments were political in nature and the Army Chief should desist from indulging in politics. (ANI)

