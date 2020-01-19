New Delhi [India], Jan 19 (ANI): Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader Sudhindra Bhadoria on Sunday hit out at Union Minister Pratap Sarangi for allegedly saying that those who do not accept Vande Matram "have no right to live in India" and asserted that the latter is merely deviating from main issues.

BJP's Pratap Sarangi trying to deviate from main issues: BSP on 'Vande Matram' remarks"Sarangi is trying to deviate from main issues. As far as people of the country are concerned, they are completely united on the issues of the national concern but this government [BJP] does not respect the Constitution of India," Bhadoria told ANI.BSP national spokesperson expressed disappointment over the comments passed by Sarangi during a press conference yesterday. He had said, "Those who set the country on fire are not patriots. Those who do not accept India's freedom, unity, Vande Mataram, have no right to stay in the country."Taking a jibe at him, Bhadoria said that since the BJP government and its ministers have failed on all fronts, they are trying to sidetrack the issues that the country is currently facing.Alluding to the protests across the country against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and National Register of Citizens (NRC), he said that the BJP government is making laws in a bid to "denigrate the Constitution".BSP national spokesperson also slammed Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for raising questions on the opposition party's relation with Students' Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) and Popular Front of India (PFI).Uttar Pradesh police had earlier written to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs asking it to ban PFI after it arrested members of the outfit for their alleged involvement in propagating riots across the state against the amended citizenship law.Bhadoria said that the chief minister has failed his responsibility to maintain law and order situation in the state. (ANI)