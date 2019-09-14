BJP's Radha Mohan Singh to head Parliamentary Standing Committee on Railways

New Delhi [India], Sep 14 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Radha Mohan Singh has been appointed as the Chairperson of the Parliamentary Committee on Railways on Saturday.

It should be noted that a total of 30 more leaders across the party lines have been named as the members of this Committee.

Some of the prominent leaders are National Conference MP Farooq Abdullah, BJP's Pragya Singh Thakur and Manoj Kumar Jha of the Rashtriya Janata Dal.



In India, the Parliamentary Committees are established to study and deal with various matters that cannot be directly handled by the legislature due to their volume. They also monitor the functioning of the executive branch. (ANI)

