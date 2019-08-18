BJP's success ordained by God, not man: Shivraj

The former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister also said that BJP's star leadership pairings have transformed the party and the country since the days of the Jan Sangh.

"God has blessed BJP," he told party workers here.

Chouhan, who is the in-charge of the party's membership drive, also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not a person, but an institution, adding that the Jan Sangh, the BJP and the country had been lucky to have great leaders, who had emerged in pairs.

"Look at the pairings of the BJP leadership. Syama Prasad Mookerjee and Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay. They took Jan Sangh to the top.

"Atalji (late former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee) and Advaniji (BJP veteran L.K. Advani). They established governments in several states. For the first time, a BJP Prime Minister unfurled the Indian tricolour at the Red Fort. "After that, the Narendra bhai and Amit Shah bhai (Union Home Minister and BJP chief Amit Shah) pair are taking the country to its ultimate summit. I am telling you the truth... this is not the work of man. God is doing this," Chouhan added.