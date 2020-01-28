BJP's Tamil Nadu unit orders razor for Omar Abdullah, deletes tweet later

Tamil Nadu [India], Jan 28 (ANI): BJP Tamil Nadu's official Twitter handle in its now-deleted tweet posted a screenshot of an order for a pack of razors that it had placed for National Conference leader Omar Abdullah, whose photograph with a full-grown beard had surfaced online a few days earlier.

"Dear Omar Abdullah, it is very disheartening to see you like this while most of your corrupt friends are enjoying life outside. Kindly accept our sincere contribution, in case of any assistance feel free to contact your counterpart INC India for further help in this regard," read the tweet with the screenshot of the receipt of the order placed on Tuesday on an e-commerce site.The National Conference leader's Srinagar house was mentioned as the address for delivery.A photo of former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who has been under detention since August last year, emerged on the social media last week and was widely circulated. In the snap, the usually clean-shaven Abdullah is seen sporting a greyish-white long beard. The source of the photo, however, could not be ascertained.This is Abdullah's first photo since he was placed under detention. The former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir is seen smiling in the photograph.Omar Abdullah along with his father and National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah were put under detention on August 4, a day before the Centre announced the scrapping of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir by abrogating Articles 370 and 35A of the Constitution.The central government has placed almost all the prominent political leaders of Kashmir from different parties under detention including former chief minister and People's Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti.However, as part of the move to progressively release detainees in Jammu and Kashmir, the government on January 10 revoked the detention warrants of 26 persons detained under the Public Safety Act (PSA). (ANI)