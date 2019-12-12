BJP's win in Karnataka by-polls will give boost to party in Telangana, Andhra: Muralidhar Rao

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Dec 12 (ANI): BJP national general secretary, Muralidhar Rao has said that the party's victory in the Karnataka by-polls, which has ensured a stable government for the next three and a half years, will help it in the southern states.

"The victory of Karnataka assembly by-elections have three outcomes for the BJP, the first is that the people have given a full majority, so the government will be stable for the next three and half years. The second important outcome is that Congress has been on a decline in Karnataka," Rao told ANI here.



"By having a state like Karnataka in the south in our hands, our expansion in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh will get a firm boost and also uplift the morale of our caders," Rao added.

The BJP leader added that the party will now focus its energy on opposing Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao-led TRS government in Telangana.

Rao said that the by-polls results from Karnataka have made it clear that Congress has become weak and the people are looking forward to BJP as a viable alternative.

"The leadership of the Congress has made the Congress very weak. Their workers are disheartened and voters have started believing that in the southern states the BJP will be a better alternative. Having a state like Karnataka under our rule will further give a boost to the BJP's expansion in the south," he said.

The BJP won 12 out of the total 15 seats with the voting share of 50.3 per cent, in the recently held Karnataka by-polls.

The win will enable Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa in running a stable government for the remaining 3.5 years of his term in the state. (ANI)

