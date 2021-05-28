BJP says Akhilesh is a 'Twitterjeevi'

He said that by giving statements from the comforts of their rooms and tweeting, politicians could not understand the people's pain.

Uttar Pradesh Minister Siddhartha Nath Singh said in a statement, that Akhilesh had no responsibility towards society.

Lucknow, May 28 (IANS) The BJP in Uttar Pradesh has taken a dig at the Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav by calling him a 'Twitterjeevi' and 'Bayanjeevi'.

"Such five-star politicians are responsible for the fall in level of politics because of their senseless comments. They should have actually been serving people of the state in such troubled times," Singh said.

He added that the people were fed up of such politicians.

Comparing leaders like Akhilesh Yadav with UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Singh said that while SP leaders are busy in spreading rumours and misleading comments to fool people, the chief minister has been travelling across the length and breadth of the state to understand the people's problems and share their pain.

"He is going from one village to another, inspecting hospitals, status of vaccination, Covid command and control centres. The chief minister is interacting with monitoring committees and public representatives to lay out a timeline for resolving issues. Akhilesh Yadav does not even remember his own village Sefai and his parliamentary constituency, Azamgarh, in the Covid times," he pointed out.

He further said that for such leaders, politics was restricted to press statements and Twitter.

--IANS

amita/pgh