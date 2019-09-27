BJP says Kejriwal taking profit on onion; AAP blames Centre

Speaking to the media, Goel said the Central government has not fixed any price for selling onion, it has "only said that you cannot sell onion more than Rs 23.90. Delhi government can take less."

The Member of Parliament and former Delhi BJP President, Goel, said that Kejriwal has been sleeping on the issue of the rising prices of onion in Delhi for the last one week.

Goel said that he recently met the Cabinet Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Ram Vilas Paswan who complained that the problem of onion in Delhi is because "Kejriwal was not picking onions from central government for the last one week".

Goel added that the Central government is providing onion to Delhi government at Rs 15.60 per kg " but the Delhi government is going to sell it at Rs 23.90 per kg". Goel said that the Centre has not fixed any price for selling of onions. Instead, it has capped the rates at Rs 23.90. AAP MLA and Spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj said being a Member of Parliament, "Goel is supposed to know basic facts before jumping to frivolous statements". "The rates at which we will get onions and the rates at which subsidised onions are sold are decided by his own (BJP) Central government. We would be happy if he could help in reducing those rates further," the MLA said. From Saturday, the Delhi government will be selling subsidised onions across Delhi at Rs 23.90 per kg.