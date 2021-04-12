BJP SC Morcha delegation visits EC to protest TMC candidate's incendiary remarks on Dalits

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 12 (ANI): A delegation of Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) SC Morcha on Monday met the Election Commission to condemn the anti-Dalit remarks allegedly made by Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate Sujata Mondal Khan.



Speaking to the media, BJP SC Morcha national executive Vikram Naskar said: "Sujata Mondal joined the TMC a few months ago. Since then, she has expressed some opinions against our party. When she realised that she is going to lose the Arambagh seat, she has spoken against the Dalit community despite belonging from it herself. On the behalf of the Dalit community, we strongly condemn her remarks."

"We strongly oppose the disgust she has expressed against her own community. This is not the first time that the party has made such remarks," she added.

Naskar further said that TMC leader Partha Chatterjee had earlier said that members of Dalit community pursue higher education with the help of stipend loans.

"Why should our community be dragged down in such a manner? Is this because they are becoming aware? Is this because they are moving away from the party? Can our sons not stand on their own feet?" he questioned.

Calling for strict action against such remarks, Naskar said that elections may come and go, but that doesn't mean that Dalits should be dragged down and be called 'beggars'.

On Sunday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had challenged West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to expel Mondal who termed Dalits "beggars by nature".

Speaking at an election rally at Basirhat Dakshin assembly constituency of North Twenty Four Parganas district, Shah said, "Some days ago, a leader of Trinamool Congress has made a comment on the people of Dalit community and said that they are beggars by nature, look at this Didi what are they (TMC candidate) saying?"

The Home Minister said that Mamata is scared that if refugees of Scheduled Caste and other communities are given citizenship here then those infiltrators will get annoyed.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also repeatedly targeted the TMC for insulting members of the SC community.

A total of 45 assembly segments will go to polls in the fifth phase on April 17. (ANI)

