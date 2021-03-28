BJP seeks dismissal of Punjab govt over attack on MLA

Chandigarh, March 28 (IANS) A delegation of BJP leaders, led by state party chief Ashwani Sharma and Union Minister Som Prakash, on Sunday called on Punjab Governor V. P. Singh Badnore here and demanded dismissal of the state government over attack on party legislator Arun Narang allegedly by farmers protesting against the Centre's farm laws.

In a memorandum, the BJP highlighted the increasing attacks on BJP workers and leaders at the behest of the state Congress government.

The delegation brought to the notice of the Governor the violent attack on Narang by politically motivated miscreants backed by the ruling party.

The delegation called for the dismissal of the Congress government and restoration of law and order in the state.

The Governor later called up the Chief Minister and conveyed his concern on the issue, an official statement said.

The Governor condemned the attack and said the state authorities cannot allow such blatantly unlawful and violent attacks on anybody.

He said this kind of incidents should not repeat and strong action should be taken to book the culprits. He also sought a report from the state government on the action being taken against the accused.

Strongly condemning the attack, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Saturday warned of strict action against anyone trying to disturb the state's peace by taking the law into their hands.

Even as he urged the farmers not to indulge in such acts of violence, the Chief Minister appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to urgently resolve the crisis triggered by the farm laws to prevent the situation from escalatng further.

The Chief Minister also directed DGP Dinkar Gupta to take strict action, under the law, against the perpetrators, who also clashed with the police personnel who tried to rescue the MLA.

